Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood talk working with the Carters for Habitat for Humanity and new music

LOS ANGELES (AP) — On Sunday, Habitat for Humanity’s 2023 annual Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Week Project kicked off on the President’s 99th birthday. Country legends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood hosted. They tell the Associated Press they’ve built alongside the Carters at many recent work projects with the exception of this one. Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care since February 2023. They say they’re keeping one of the former president’s traditions going — giving jobs quickly to anyone who looks like they’re standing idle. Brooks adds that the construction site offers unexpected musical inspiration. He jokes that one can “pick up some good old hammer tracks here.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.