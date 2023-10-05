Funeral held for a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who was ambushed in patrol car

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Funeral services have been held for a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who was slain in what authorities described as an ambush. Hundreds of law enforcement officers joined the family and fiancée of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer on Thursday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles. The 30-year-old deputy was shot Sept. 16 in his patrol vehicle while stopped at a red light in the high desert city of Palmdale. During the eulogies, Clinkunbroomer was remembered as a normal kid who grew up to continue his family’s multigenerational service to the sheriff’s department and was looking forward to marriage. A 29-year-old man is accused of shooting the deputy from a car.

