FedEx jet skids off the runway at a Tennessee airport after landing gear failure

(CNN) — A plane operated by FedEx skidded off the end of a runway at an airport in Chattanooga, Tennessee, after reporting a landing gear failure, emergency officials said.

Three people were aboard the Boeing 757 aircraft, which came to a stop between the runway and a nearby road late Wednesday, the Chattanooga Fire Department said on social media.

“All three people on the aircraft are accounted for,” the department said.

CNN reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration and FedEx for more information.

Emergency crews were called to the Chattanooga Regional Airport just after 11 p.m. on reports that the jet was making its final approach with landing gear failure, fire officials said.

The plane circled before making the emergency landing, officials added.

The plane’s engines emitted smoke, but there was no fire detected, the fire department said.

“Great work by the pilot and airport personnel, as well as all responding agencies for their coordinated efforts,” the department said.

