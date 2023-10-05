Failure of single component caused Washington seaplane crash that killed 10, NTSB says

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. investigators have confirmed that a mechanical issue caused the seaplane crash that killed 10 people off an island in Washington state last year. The National Transportation Safety Board, which investigated the Sept. 4 crash, said Thursday that a single component of a critical flight control system failed, causing an unrecoverable, near-vertical descent into Puget Sound. Last October, the NTSB issued a recommendation that all operators of the DHC-3 planes immediately inspect that part of the flight control system. The NTSB in its final report recommends requiring operators of those planes to install a secondary locking feature.

