EU summit to look at changes the bloc needs to make to welcome Ukraine, others as new members

GRANADA, Spain (AP) — European Union leaders have pledged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy their unwavering support. On Friday, they will face one of their worst political headaches on a key commitment — how and when to welcome debt-laden and war-battered Ukraine into the bloc. The 27-nation EU has said since the start of Russia’s invasion in February 2022 that at the end of the war it will work steadfastly on “lasting unity” that will eventually translate into Ukraine’s membership in the wealthy bloc. For a nation fighting for its very survival, that moment cannot come quickly enough. For the bloc itself, that remains to be seen.

By RAF CASERT and RENATA BRITO Associated Press

