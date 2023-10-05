Dominican authorities are searching for caretaker after bodies of 6 newborns are found near cemetery
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Police in the Dominican Republic say they are looking for a cemetery caretaker as part of an investigation into the bodies of six newborns found discarded near a cemetery. A spokeswoman for a nearby hospital said earlier this week that the institution had turned over the bodies of six newborns to funeral home El Popular for burial. The National Health Service told The Associated Press Thursday that the bodies turned over Tuesday were the same ones found Wednesday near the cemetery. The owner of the funeral home was identified as Julián Encarnación. He told Noticias SIN that the bodies were taken to the cemetery and given to the missing caretaker.