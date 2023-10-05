Coyotes agree to deal with Scripps Sports to show games over the air
By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have reached a four-year deal with Scripps Sports and will become the second NHL team to broadcast games over the air. Scripps will broadcast all non-national Coyotes games to roughly 3 million people in Arizona and Utah in the deal. The Vegas Golden Knights are the only other NHL team to broadcast its games over the air. The deal comes a day after Diamond Sports Net Arizona agreed to end its telecast rights agreement with the Coyotes. Diamond Sports has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Texas since March. The Coyotes join the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks in breaking ties with Diamond Sports.