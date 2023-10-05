Colorado and Arizona State looking to get back on track in the desert

Two teams with first-year head coaches are looking to get back on track when Colorado faces Arizona State in the desert. The Buffaloes took the college football world by Prime storm. knocking off then-No. 17 TCU, Nebraska and rival Colorado State. Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes were brought back to earth with a 42-6 loss to No. 8 Oregon and rallied late in a 48-41 loss to No. 9 USC last week. Arizona State got the Kenny Dillingham era off to a solid start with an opening win over Southern Utah, but has been hit hard by injuries while losing four straight.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.