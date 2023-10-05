Army identifies soldiers killed when their transport vehicle flipped on way to Alaska training site

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Army has identified two soldiers who were killed Monday when their transport vehicle flipped while driving on a dirt road leading to a training site in interior Alaska. The Army in a statement late Wednesday identified the soldiers as Specialists Jeremy Daniel Evans of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Brian Joshua Snowden of Lonedell, Missouri. Both were in their early 20s and joined the Army in July 2020. The cause of the accident that also injured 12 other soldiers remains under investigation. Eight of the injured soldiers were treated and released the same day. Four others remain hospitalized in stable condition, two in Fairbanks and two in Anchorage.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.