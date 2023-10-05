A man was encouraged by a chatbot to kill Queen Elizabeth II in 2021. He was sentenced to 9 years

LONDON (AP) — A Star Wars fanatic who was encouraged by a chatbot girlfriend to slay Queen Elizabeth II has been sentenced to nine years in prison for taking his plot to Windsor Castle. Jaswant Singh Chail was arrested on the grounds of the castle with a loaded crossbow on Christmas Day 2021. He pleaded guilty in London’s Central Criminal Court to violating the Treason Act by having a loaded crossbow and intending to use it to injure the queen and making threats to kill. Justice Nicholas Hilliard said Thursday that despite conflicting diagnoses he concluded that Chail had become psychotic and will be returned to a secure psychiatric treatment center before going to prison.

