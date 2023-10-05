A candidate sues New Jersey over its ‘so help me God’ pledge on a nominating petition

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who wants to run for Congress next year is suing the state over one of its requirements. He takes issue with candidates having to sign a nominating petition including the affirmation “so help me God.” James Tosone is seeking office as a Libertarian. Tosone identifies as a nontheist and says he cannot sign part of the petition required for candidates who run for office in New Jersey. He has filed a lawsuit in federal court against Secretary of State Tahesha Way. Way also is the state’s lieutenant governor. The lawsuit seeks an injunction preventing the state from requiring candidates to sign a petition including the religious oath.

