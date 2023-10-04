Youngkin administration says unknown number of eligible voters were wrongly removed from rolls

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration says it is working to fix an error that caused an unknown number of eligible Virginians to be removed from the voter rolls. VPM News reported that state election officials are collaborating with Virginia State Police to identify voters whose registration was “canceled in error” and are beginning the process of having those people immediately reinstated. The Richmond news outlet reported Tuesday that the problem appears to stem from recent changes the agency has made to clean voter rolls. Previous reporting from VPM uncovered the case of a man removed over a technical probation violation. The ACLU of Virginia says it’s aware of similar reports.

