UN-backed probe into Ethiopia’s abuses is set to end. No one has asked for it to continue

GENEVA (AP) — A U.N.-backed probe into human rights abuses in Ethiopia is nearing its end date and no one has asked for the investigation to continue. That’s despite warnings that serious violations continue in the East African country, almost one year after a cease-fire ended a bloody civil war. A resolution to extend the mandate of the independent International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia has not been submitted to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva ahead of a deadline on Wednesday. The probe will therefore be disbanded when its mandate expires this month. The commission’s experts all but pleaded on Tuesday with the council to extend the investigation, warning that atrocities continue in Tigray.

By JAMEY KEATEN and RODNEY MUHUMUZA Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.