Thousands of US health care workers go on strike in multiple states over wages and staff shortages

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Picketing has begun at Kaiser Permanente hospitals as some 75,000 workers who say understaffing is hurting patient care go on strike in five states and the District of Columbia. Wednesday’s labor action kicks off a major health care worker strike. It marks the latest major labor unrest in the U.S. Kaiser Permanente is one of the country’s larger insurers and health care system operators. The strikers include licensed vocational nurses, home health aides and ultrasound sonographers, as well as technicians. Doctors are not participating. The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions says understaffing is boosting the hospital system’s profits but hurting patients. A Kaiser executive said the company’s practices, compensation and retention are better than its competitors.

