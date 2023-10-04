Texans’ C.J. Stroud is off to a sizzling start as several other NFL rookie QBs struggle

NFL rookie quarterbacks are getting their chances early this season with five getting a start in Week 4. C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans is taking advantage of the opportunity in extremely impressive fashion. Stroud’s 1,212 yards are the second-most ever for a player in his first four games and he has throw no interceptions. Only Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning had previously thrown for at least 1,200 yards with no interceptions in the first four games of the season.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.