Temptations, Four Tops on hand as CEO shares what’s going on with Motown Museum’s expansion plans

DETROIT (AP) — The CEO of the Motown Museum says full construction on the final phase of the Detroit facility’s expansion will get underway in the spring of 2024. Robin Terry provided the update during a private donor event that honored Motown legends The Temptations and the Four Tops. She says fundraising for the expansion has reached $59 million. That’s close to the goal of $65 million. The historic section of the city where Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. built his music empire six decades ago has undergone a facelift in recent years with the addition of an educational programming hub and an outdoor plaza.

