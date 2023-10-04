Sirens blare across Russia as it holds nationwide emergency drills

MOSCOW (AP) — Sirens have wailed across Russia and television stations interrupted regular programming to broadcast warning signals as part of sweeping drills intended to test the readiness of the emergency services amid the fighting in Ukraine. The exercise that began Tuesday follows a slew of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian cities. As it occurred, the military said air defenses shot down 31 Ukrainian drones over Russian border regions early Wednesday. Russian media said the exercise’s scenario mentions the increasing danger of a conflict between nuclear powers and simulates action in response to a situation in which 70% of housing and all vital infrastructure have been destroyed and wide areas have been contaminated by radioactive fallout.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.