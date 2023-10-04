Shelter in place ordered at Century Mobile Home Park in Alamosa
ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Alamosa issues a shelter-in-place alert for Century Mobile Home Park.
According to the city, police are searching for a suspect.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
