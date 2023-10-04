Skip to Content
News

Shelter in place ordered at Century Mobile Home Park in Alamosa

City of Alamosa
By
Published 5:24 PM

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Alamosa issues a shelter-in-place alert for Century Mobile Home Park.

According to the city, police are searching for a suspect.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content