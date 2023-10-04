Shelter in place ordered at Century Mobile Home Park in Alamosa

Residents in the area of the Century Mobile Home Park need to shelter in place until further notice. Police are searching for a suspect at large. Please avoid the area.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

According to the city, police are searching for a suspect.

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Alamosa issues a shelter-in-place alert for Century Mobile Home Park.

