‘Saturday Night Live’ returns after strike, with Pete Davidson and Bad Bunny slated to host

NEW YORK (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” is ready to make its return, five months after ending its season early due to the writers strike. NBC announced in a press release Wednesday that Pete Davidson will host the season 49 premiere on Oct. 14 with musical guest Ice Spice. Davidson had been scheduled to host the show last May. Grammy winner Bad Bunny will host the following week, on Oct. 21, and also serve as the musical guest. It will be his first-time hosting the sketch comedy show. “SNL” joins the late-night talk shows and a number of daytime talk shows that have returned or set dates to return to airwaves since the Writer’s Guild of America set a deal with studios after 148 days.

