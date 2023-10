FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Thunderstorms forced the postponement of the match between the Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas. The league waited more than three hours before deciding to call it a night. Dallas (10-10-11) is unbeaten in its last eight home matches in all competitions (3-0-5) and 5-0-3 in its last eight home matches against Colorado (5-15-11). The league has not yet announced when the match will be replayed.

