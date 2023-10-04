Skip to Content
OHP: Woman dies after deer hits windshield on northeastern Oklahoma highway

By Jonathan Greco

    OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A 72-year-old woman died after authorities say a deer struck by another vehicle went into her windshield Sunday night on a northeastern Oklahoma highway.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2016 Jeep Renegade and a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer were traveling in opposite directions of U.S. 169 near Lenapah in Nowata County around 7:25 p.m. when the Jeep struck a deer. The report says the deer then deflected into the Chevrolet’s windshield, going through the vehicle and exiting the rear window.

The woman driving the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the victim as Carolyn Howard, of Coffeyville.

The person driving the Jeep was not injured.

