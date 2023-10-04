Niece accused of killing uncle in three-year Otero County cold case

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KRDO) - A three-year cold case in Otero County now has some closure after Brandy Montoya and her husband, Emillio Baca, were arrested for allegedly killing her uncle over an alleged sexual assault.

On November 1, 2020, Daniel Montoya died in an apparent garage fire in Rocky Ford. However, two days later, a homicide case was opened after an autopsy found Daniel Montoya had “multiple sharp force injuries” and, “chop injuries” to the back of his head, and three gunshot wounds.

The La Junta Fire Investigator also found flammable liquid was used to start the fire and also poured onto Daniel Montoya’s body.

Investigators said from the beginning they were notified of a feud between Daniel Montoya and another Rocky Ford resident, however, they quickly ruled him out as a suspect. But then the investigation went cold.

It wasn’t until July 2021 that investigators received a major tip. They learned that months before Daniel Montoya was killed he was accused of a sexual assault. According to the tipster, Brandy Montoya said she had been “following Daniel Montoya around Rocky Ford in her vehicle and was thinking about harming him or running over him with her car,” the arrest documents said.

Investigators then learned Brandy Montoya’s husband, Emillio Baca, bought multiple guns before Daniel Montoya was killed. According to the arrest documents, one of those guns matches the ballistics used to kill Daniel Montoya. When investigators confronted Baca about this he said he wasn’t sure where his gun was and that it could have been stolen from his truck.

Baca denied being involved in Daniel Montoya’s death. Investigators never found his gun, despite multiple search warrants for his house and vehicle.

In August 2023, investigators reinterviewed Daniel Montoya’s alleged sexual assault victim. The victim said Brandy Montoya and Baca told them they wanted to confront Daniel Montoya about the alleged sexual assault to “scare him and stuff.”

Later in the interview, the victim said they knew that Brandy Montoya and Baca were there the that night and involved in Daniel Montoya’s death. According to the arrest document, investigators asked the victim, “At what point did you know it was them? They told you, correct?” The victim then shook her head ‘yes.’

The victim then told investigators, “They kind of both looked at me at the same time and they were like, ‘Well we know who did it.’”

On September 12, Baca was shown the interview with the sexual assault victim but continued to deny being involved in Daniel Montoya’s death. On September 29, both Brandy Montoya and Emillio Baca were arrested in Aurora and charged with first-degree murder, arson, and tampering with a deceased body.

13 Investigates reached out to family members about the recent arrest but we never heard back. Both Brandy and Baca are due in court on Thursday.