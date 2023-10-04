Man accused of breaking into Hazelwood home, stealing margarita

By Dan Greenwald

HAZELWOOD, Missouri (KMOV) — A 31-year-old man is accused of breaking into a Hazelwood home and stealing a margarita from the refrigerator.

Torian Bronner, of Berkeley, is charged with second-degree felony burglary and misdemeanor stealing.

Police say the victim was in the hospital Tuesday and was watching her home’s Ring Security camera footage when she spotted a man inside her home. Officers then arrived and arrested Bronner inside the kitchen; he had a can of margarita that police believe he took from the refrigerator.

Bronner is being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

