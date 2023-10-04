Opening statements set to begin at trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
NEW YORK (AP) — Opening statements are set to begin at the fraud trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in New York City after a jury was chosen in Manhattan federal court. The statements will take place before a lunch break with the first witness to follow after lunch. Prosecutors say Bankman-Fried defrauded thousands of investors and customers in his businesses of billions of dollars by siphoning off their money for his own uses. The 31-year-old was brought to the United States from the Bahamas after his arrest last December. Originally under house arrest, he was jailed in August after a judge concluded he’d tried to influence trial witnesses. He has pleaded not guilty.