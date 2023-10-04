Jets’ Breece Hall returns to Denver without a ‘pitch count’ nearly a year after his knee injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Breece Hall hasn’t watched the video of the worst moment of his young NFL career in a while. The New York Jets running back doesn’t need to anymore. He’s focused on creating big plays these days, not dwelling on that game in Denver nearly a year ago that cut short his promising rookie season. Hall tore the ACL and injured the meniscus in his left knee in the second quarter of the Jets’ 16-9 victory over the Broncos in Week 7. He’s returning to Denver for the first time since the injury. The Jets say Hall no longer has any restrictions on his playing time.

