TOKYO (AP) — Japan has issued a tsunami advisory after an earthquake near its outlying islands. Officials say a potential tsunami could reach one meter in height. The advisory asks people on islands in the Izu chain, which stretches south from the center of the main Japanese island of Honshu, to stay away from coasts and river mouths, according to NHK TV. The advisory did not give the magnitude of the earthquake. Japan is one of the most earthquake prone places on earth. A massive quake in 2011 caused a tsunami that destroyed huge swaths of northern Japan and caused a meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

