HONOLULU (AP) — Officials briefly paused flights at Honolulu’s main airport on Wednesday while medical personnel attended to an employee in the air traffic control room. The Federal Aviation Administration says normal operations have since resumed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The Hawaii Department of Transportation says flights were grounded from 12:25 p.m. to 1:09 p.m.

