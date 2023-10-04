Georgia state Senate to start its own inquiry of troubled Fulton County jail
By JEFF AMY
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state Senate committee says it will start its own investigation of jail conditions in the state’s most populous county. The Thursday announcement comes three months after the U.S. Justice Department launched its own inquiry of Fulton County jail conditions. Senate Public Safety Committee Chairman John Albers says he will appoint a subcommittee with hearings to begin in November. Fulton County’s main jail has been plagued by overcrowding, unsanitary conditions and violence. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has campaigned to build a new jail, which could cost $1.7 billion or more. It’s not clear what state-level remedies lawmakers could come up with.