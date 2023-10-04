Colorado Springs Police Department K9 officer Creed set to receive new vest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co (KRDO) -- One of the Colorado Springs Police Department's K9 is going to receive a bulletproof and stabproof vest. The non-profit organization Vest Interest in K9s, Inc. is donating the vest to K9 Officer Creed.

The vest is being sponsored by David Cozad of Colorado Springs and will be embroidered with “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always". The total value of the vest is $1800 and only weighs 4-5 pounds.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org,