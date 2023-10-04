Coffee with a Cop event in Pueblo at two different locations

PUEBLO, Co (KRDO) -- The Pueblo police department is now offering a new way to connect with the studio. "Coffee with a Cop" is taking place on October 4, at two different locations. Solar Roast on the corner of Nothern and Moore Avenue will host the event from 8 A.M. to 10 A.M. Blackbox Coffee on Coast Street and 14th will be hosting take over the event from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. This is your opportunity to sit down with a police officer and get to know them on a human level. That way we can all build a stronger community and strengthen our community.

