CDOT calls for heightened awareness of pedestrian safety as days get shorter and darker

COLORADO (KRDO) -- October is Pedestrian Safety Awareness Month and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is calling for heightened awareness of pedestrians and pedestrian safety as the days get shorter and the sun sets sooner.

According to CDOT, October through December historically have the most pedestrian fatalities in Colorado, largely due to the shorter days and longer nights.

CDOT

CDOT says this year, pedestrian fatalities are on track to reach an all-time high for the state and more than 66% of fatal pedestrian crashes occurred at night in the first six months of 2023.

The agency says that as of Sept. 30, there were 87 pedestrian fatalities on Colorado roadways, which is up from 78 at this time last year. 75 percent of those fatalities this year have been men.

In observance of National Pedestrian Safety Month, CDOT is sharing the following tips:

Safety Tips for Pedestrians

  • Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available
  • Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections
  • Stay off your phone when crossing the street
  • Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right
  • Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment
  • At night, wear light colors and walk where streetlights will illuminate you
  • Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots

Safety Tips for Drivers

  • Look out for pedestrians and bicyclists everywhere, at all times, and especially in areas near schools, parks, shopping areas and transit stops
  • Follow the speed limit. Speeding motorists endanger everyone on the road but put pedestrians at the greatest risk for death or serious injury
  • Stop before a crosswalk, not in it
  • Never drive impaired
  • Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or entering a crosswalk
  • At night, reduce your speed and make sure your headlights are on

