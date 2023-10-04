Cañon City teen died in crash on Highway 115

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a crash on hwy. 115 near milepost 27 that left a teenager dead and two others injured.

According to CSP, a Nissan Xterra driven by a 16-year-old from Cañon City drove into two cones on the shoulder of the road. The driver then overcorrected the car.

CSP said that the car rolled up and down a steep embankment on the opposite shoulder before coming to a stop.

The driver and a 44-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital with mild injuries. Another passenger, identified by CSP as a 17-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from the car.

According to CSP, speed, drugs, and alcohol are not considered factors at this time. Neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

This is an ongoing investigation.