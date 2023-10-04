75k Kaiser Permanente workers go on strike, largest health care worker strike in US history￼

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Healthcare workers have hit the picket lines outside of Kaiser Permanente Parkside Medical Services.

Employees who have walked off the job include nursing staff, dietary workers, receptionists, optometrists, and pharmacy technicians.

Workers are demanding increased pay and improved staffing levels - arguing that current staff shortages are compromising patient care.

Emily Barrera, a medical assistant said, "We're out here because we are tired of Kaiser executives just not listening to us. We know that this 3 day strike will at least get the attention of some people, hopefully the right people, and get the staffing crisis under control."

Kaiser Permanente said in an email their medical offices and urgent care departments will remain open throughout the strike.

They say appointments for today and going forward will still happen and if you have further questions, visit their website.

Kaiser Permanente said, “There has been a lot of progress, with agreements reached on several specific proposals late Tuesday."

They did not specify what exact agreements have been made.

The health care provider said they are continuing to bargain with the coalition until a fair and equitable agreement is reached.

Unionized workers say they will gather outside of Kaiser Permanente Parkside Services today through Saturday morning or until a deal has been reached.