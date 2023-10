COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Following Wednesday's conviction and sentencing of the man who killed 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office is set to hold a press conference to discuss the case. The press conference is set to begin at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Joshua Johnson was found guilty of murder in the first degree and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

