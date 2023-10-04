Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

12-year-old arrested after threatening to commit mass shooting at Nashville middle school, police say

By
Published 10:01 AM

By Caleb Wethington

Click here for updates on this story

    NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A 12-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at the school, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said a student tip led to the arrest of the 12-year-old, who made a threat to fellow classmates at DuPont Tyler Middle School.

The seventh grader allegedly said he would bring a gun to commit a mass shooting at the school, according to police.

The middle schooler was charged in juvenile court with making a threat of mass violence and false reporting.

“Threats against schools, special events and businesses are taken very seriously,” MNPD said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content