US automakers’ sales rose sharply over the summer, despite high prices and interest rates

DETROIT (AP) — Automakers posted big increases in new vehicle sales during the summer, despite high prices, rising interest rates and even a limited strike against Detroit companies. Industry sales rose 16.3% from July through September as consumer demand stayed strong despite an average new vehicle loan rate of 7.4% and an average vehicle price of more than $45,500. Vehicle supplies also continued to recover from shortages of computer chips and other parts that began during the pandemic. With increased selection, more people bought vehicles, despite an average monthly payment of $736. Edmunds.com Director of Insights Ivan Drury says those who are buying new vehicles now are doing it because they need to.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.