Tunisia rejects European funds and says they fall short of a deal for migration and financial aid

Tunisia has announced it would reject an installment of funds sent by Europe to help the debt-ridden country patrol the Mediterranean Sea as migrant boat crossings spike to levels not seen in several years. President Kais Saied on Monday accused the European Union of not following through on agreements made earlier this year to help Tunisia patrol its border, curb smuggling and balance its federal budget. Though he called the disbursement “a small amount,” Saied said the decision was less about its size and more about how it “lacks respect.” European representatives have not commented on Tunisia’s rejection. The funds are one component of a broad agreement that the EU and Saied brokered in Rome in July to funnel more than 1 billion euros to Tunisia.

