These 8 Republicans stood apart to remove Kevin McCarthy as House speaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Kevin McCarthy had support from 208 members of his conference to remain as House speaker. But it took only eight dissenters in his party to boot him from the job. Most of the eight have never been members of the McCarthy fan club. They chafed at the deal McCarthy made with President Joe Biden to avoid a federal default. They voted against the bill Congress passed Saturday to keep the federal government operating at current funding levels through mid-November. The eight lawmakers generally voiced frustration with McCarthy’s efforts to move priority legislation through the House.

