‘Tennessee Three’ Democrat sues over expulsion and House rules that temporarily silenced him

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Democratic Rep. Justin Jones has filed a federal lawsuit challenging his expulsion and House rules restricting lawmakers’ floor comments that Republicans applied to silence Jones for part of one day. The lawsuit in Nashville argues that House Speaker Cameron Sexton and fellow Republicans have repeatedly blocked Jones from speaking during debate in violation of free speech rights under the state and federal constitutions. The lawsuit by the Nashville lawmaker contends his constitutional due process rights were infringed upon by the expulsion proceedings. Republicans have said the expulsions helped avoid a precedent of disruption through floor protests, and that the rules changes on debate promote civility.

