Seattle to pay nearly $2M after man dies of a heart attack at address wrongly on 911 blacklist

SEATTLE (AP) — The city of Seattle will pay $1.86 million to the family of a man who died of a heart attack after a caution note attached to his address delayed medics’ response. The Seattle Times reports William Yurek, 48, died in his town house in 2021 after his son called 911 and Seattle Fire Department medics waited 13 minutes to enter and provide treatment. Yurek had moved into the unit a couple of years before his death and a previous tenant had been on the list. Seattle city attorney’s office spokesperson Tim Robinson says the city has modified its operating guidelines on the caution notes.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.