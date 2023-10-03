San Francisco will say goodbye to Dianne Feinstein as her body lies in state at City Hall

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The body of the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein will lie in state at San Francisco’s City Hall for mourners wishing to say goodbye. It is the building where Feinstein served as a board supervisor and the city’s first female mayor before departing for a groundbreaking career in Congress three decades ago. The San Francisco native was remembered as an indefatigable public servant and an inspiration to girls and women. She saved the city’s iconic cable cars and brought national attention to the AIDS crisis. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi called her the city’s “forever mayor.” Feinstein died Thursday. She was 90.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.