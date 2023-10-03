Paul Harding and Justin Torres are among the National Book Award finalists

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Harding’s Maine-based historical novel “This Other Eden,” Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah’s dystopian “Chain-Gang All-Stars” and Justin Torres’ multi-generational “Blackouts” are among the fiction finalists for the National Book Awards. Fiction judges also selected Aaliyah Bilal’s debut story collection “Temple Folk” and Hanna Pylväinen’s “The End of Drum-Time,” set in 19th century Scandinavia. On Tuesday, the National Book Foundation announced finalists in four other competitive categories: nonfiction, poetry, translation and young people’s literature. Winners will be announced at a dinner ceremony in Manhattan on Nov. 15, when poet Rita Dove and longtime City Lights bookseller Paul Yamazaki will receive honorary prizes.

