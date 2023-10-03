Pac-12 teams falling into a pecking order following undefeated starts

A month into the season, teams across the Pac-12 are getting a sense of where they stand. The conference kicked off what may be its final football season by going 13-0 for the first time since 1932, the most wins by an FBS conference without a loss to start a season since at least 1980. Now that the dust has started to settle a bit, Pac-12 teams have started falling into a pecking order. At the top are No. 7 Washington, No. 8 Oregon and No. 9 Southern California. Then come No. 13 Washington State, No. 15 Oregon State and No. 18 Utah.

