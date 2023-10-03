New York City mayor heads to Latin America with message for asylum seekers: ‘We are at capacity’
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he’s traveling to Latin America to discourage people from seeking asylum in the city as it struggles to handle a massive influx of migrants. The Democratic mayor detailed the trip in a news conference Tuesday. He says he wants to give an honest assessment of the situation and tell people in the region that the city’s shelter system has been overwhelmed and is at capacity. Adams has made a series of urgent pleas for a shift in federal immigration policy and for funding to help the city manage the arrival of migrants.