3 residents injured after major fire strikes Detroit-area apartment complex for seniors

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (AP) — A major fire spread through an apartment complex for older residents in suburban Detroit, injuring three residents, severely damaging the roof and forcing crews to fight the flames with aerial hoses. TV stations posted video of fire Tuesday ripping through the roof at the three-story, cross-shaped complex known as the Meadows of Southgate. The roof collapsed in several places. Southgate Fire Chief Justin Graves tells The Detroit News that three residents were taken to a hospital. Their medical conditions are not known. Graves says one firefighter and one police officer have suffered smoke inhalation and have also been taken to a hospital.

