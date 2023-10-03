Kevin McCarthy is out as speaker of the House. Here’s what’s next.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House of Representatives has entered uncharted territory after a last-ditch, right-wing effort to remove fellow Republican Kevin McCarthy from the speakership succeeded. A resolution — titled a motion to vacate — was brought forward by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and passed with the support of eight Republicans and every single Democrat present. The effort made McCarthy the first speaker in history to be removed from office. His subsequent announcement that he would not run for the job again clears the path for any Republican to jump in. Some members, including Gaetz, have been broaching potential consensus candidates like Majority Leader Steve Scalise or Whip Tom Emmer who they believe could bring the conference together.

