Injured receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter helps Colorado by lending his expertise as a coach

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado two-way standout Travis Hunter may be injured but he’s finding ways to contribute as a coach. Hunter has been working with highly touted defensive back Cormani McClain in practice. Hunter is also mentoring receiver Omarion Miller, who is fresh off a seven-catch, 196-yard performance. Hunter is proving to be a playmaker even when he’s just on the sideline as a coach. Hunter lacerated his liver on an illegal hit in the Colorado State game. Coach Deion Sanders says Hunter could be out until after the bye week when the Buffaloes travel to UCLA on Oct. 28.

