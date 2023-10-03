Skip to Content
News

Homeless 25-year-old Topeka man arrested in rape and killing of 5-year-old girl

By
Published 12:41 PM

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
Associated Press

A homeless Kansas man has been arrested in the rape and killing of a 5-year-old girl, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers responded just before 6 p.m. Monday to a medical call at a Topeka gas station and found a fire crew attempting to save Zoey Felix, police said in a news release. She was rushed to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators identified a 25-year-old man as a suspect and booked him into jail Tuesday morning on suspicion of first-degree murder and rape. His bond is set at $2 million and no attorney is listed for him, said Timothy Phelps, deputy director of the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

No formal charges were immediately filed, court records show.

The news release said that the man was known to Zoey, but police spokesperson Rosie Nichols said she couldn’t provide additional details on how.

She also declined to release information on the girl’s cause of death.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content