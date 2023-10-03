Former US military pilot’s lawyer tells Sydney court that extradition hearing should be delayed

SYDNEY (AP) — A lawyer for a former U.S. military pilot accused of illegally training Chinese aviators has told a Sydney court that an extradition hearing scheduled for next month should be postponed due to delays in government agencies handing over crucial material. Boston-born Dan Duggan was arrested by Australian police a year ago near his home in New South Wales state and is fighting extradition to the United States. His lawyer told the court on Wednesday that the former U.S. Marine Corps flying instructor will apply to have the Nov. 23 extradition hearing delayed. A magistrate will hear submissions on the postponement application later this month.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.