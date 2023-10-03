Facebook and Instagram users in Europe could get ad-free subscription option, WSJ reports

LONDON (AP) — Meta plans to give Facebook and Instagram users in Europe the option of paying for ad-free versions of the social media platforms as a way to comply with the continent’s strict data privacy rules. That’s according to the Wall Street Journal. It reported Tuesday that the company wants to charge users about $10.50 a month to use Instagram or Facebook without ads on desktop browsers. Prices for mobile would be higher, at roughly 13 euros a month. Meta reportedly is hoping to roll out paid subscriptions in the coming months as a way to comply with European Union data privacy rules that threaten its lucrative business model of showing users personalized ads.

